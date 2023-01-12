Russian Soldier Jailed for 5 Years for Refusing To Fight in Ukraine

A Russian court has sentenced a 24-year-old professional soldier to five years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine, officials said Thursday.

The soldier, "not wanting to take part in a special military operation," did not report for duty in May 2022, the court press service in the republic of Bashkortostan in the southern Urals said.

Law enforcement located the man, Marsel Kandarov, in September, the statement added.

Separately, a military tribunal said it sentenced Kandarov to five years behind bars for evading military service for more than a month during mobilization.

Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 men in late September to buttress Russian troops on the ground in Ukraine.