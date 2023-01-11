Russian Conscript Sentenced to 5-and-a-Half Years for Beating Officer

A conscript in the Russian army who pushed and swore at his superior officer on a parade ground in the Moscow region last year was sentenced to five-and-a-half years hard labor in a penal colony on Wednesday.

The incident, a video of which quickly went viral after being made public on Nov. 13, took place at Patriot Park, a military-themed activity park and exhibition center outside Moscow run by the Russian Defense Ministry that was used to train Russia's military recruits in the autumn.

In the video, Private Alexander Leshkov can be seen angrily complaining about the lack of training and the poor support being given to newly mobilized troops ahead of their deployment to the frontlines in Ukraine.

"Are we going into battle in formation? If not then why the fuck are we doing this?" Leskov asks his superior, describing the situation as "a travesty, imitation firing, imitation exercises..."