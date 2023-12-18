Families of Mobilized Russian Soldiers Call On Putin to End War in Ukraine

A group of mobilized Russian soldiers’ families has demanded that President Vladimir Putin bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

For weeks, members of Put’ Domoi (Way Home), a group of mostly wives and mothers of mobilized soldiers, have called for the return of their loved ones from extended service on the front lines.

But on Monday, they accused Putin of “driving people to the brink” and pressed for an end to what the Kremlin insists on calling a “special military operation.”

“We Russians have no hope left under your leadership… sit at the negotiating table,” the group said in a message addressed to the Russian leader.

“Let us live in peace! Or go to the frontline yourself and die there,” it added.

Some 300,000 reservists were called up to boost Moscow’s troop numbers in Ukraine as part of Putin’s “partial” mobilization drive that he announced in September 2022.