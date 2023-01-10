Russia's Dozhd TV Receives Dutch Broadcast License After Latvia Row

Dutch authorities have granted a broadcasting license to exiled Russian news channel Dozhd following Latvia’s decision to revoke its permit over disputed coverage of the Ukraine war.

A short statement on the Dutch Media Authority’s website published Dec. 22 said it “grants permission to TVR Studios B.V. as a commercial media institution.”

The license allows the Dutch-registered limited liability company “to provide a commercial television broadcasting service through a program channel called TV Rain.”

Broadcasting licenses in the Netherlands are valid for five years and must be renewed five months before expiration.

The statement surfaced as Latvian and Russian journalists reported Monday that Dozhd had received a Dutch broadcasting license.