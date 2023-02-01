Russian Opposition Journalist Jailed in Absentia for ‘Fake’ War Coverage

A Russian court sentenced a well-known exiled opposition journalist to prison Wednesday for “fake news” about the Russian military’s deadly attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

Alexander Nevzorov, 64, was the first prominent political reporter and commentator to be charged in March 2022 under a newly adopted law banning what authorities deem to be false information about the war in Ukraine.

Investigators accused Nevzorov of publishing “deliberately false” information about Russia's shelling of a maternity hospital in Mariupol and the apparent massacre of civilians in Bucha last spring.

Russian officials deny targeting civilians in the Mariupol maternity hospital strike and have claimed without evidence that the Bucha massacre was staged following Russian forces' retreat from the area.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Nevzorov guilty and sentenced him to eight years in prison in absentia, according to lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov.