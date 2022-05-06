Russia Arrests Opposition Journalist in Absentia for Mariupol Hospital Bombing ‘Fakes’

A prominent Russian opposition journalist has been arrested in absentia on charges of publishing “fake” news about the Russian military's air strike on a maternity hospital in southern Ukraine, Interfax reported Friday.

Alexander Nevzorov, a former MP who has worked with independent media outlets like Dozhd and Ekho Moskvy, is one of the dozens of Russians charged under Russia’s new law that criminalizes “fakes” about the Armed Forces.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court sentenced him to two months of arrest in absentia for distributing "deliberately false" information about Russia's March 9 shelling of a Mariupol maternity hospital on social media.

Nevzorov's posts, which criticized the Russian military for the strike, "were accompanied by unreliable photographs of civilians affected by the shelling," Russia's Investigative Committee said in March.

Russian officials both dismissed the attack as being staged by Ukraine and justified it by claiming the hospital was being used by extremist Ukrainian forces and that all medical personnel and patients had long been gone.

Officials also baselessly described the pregnant women pictured fleeing the shelling as crisis actors.