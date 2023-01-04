Ex-Russian Space Chief Sends Macron Shrapnel That Almost Killed Him

The former head of Russia's space agency Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday that he had sent a piece of shrapnel from a French howitzer shell that injured him in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine last month to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Rogozin, an outspoken public figure who has also served as Russia's deputy prime minister, was injured in a December attack on a Donetsk hotel where he had reportedly been celebrating his birthday with the deputy head of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic, among others.

Ukraine's Border Guard Service afterward said the attack, in which two people died, had been intended as a warning to other Russians not to break the law by illegally entering Ukrainian territory.

Rogozin, who remains an ardent supporter of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine despite his recent dismissal from Roscosmos, said that he had written to France's ambassador to Moscow, Pierre Levy.

"In this envelope along with my letter you will see shrapnel from a shell fired by a French 155-mm Caesar artillery unit," Rogozin said in an open letter to Levy published on Telegram.