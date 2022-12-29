Russian Politicians, Journalists Targeted in Police Raids Linked to Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov

Russian police raided the homes of politicians and journalists in seven regions over ties to a pro-Ukraine former lawmaker accused of spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reported Thursday.

This is at least the third wave of mass searches linked to Ponomaryov since the vocal Ukraine war critic was arrested in absentia in late August on charges of spreading “false information” about the Russian army.

Ponomaryov, who has been living in exile in Kyiv since 2016, denied any links to many of the targets of Thursday’s searches.

“I’ve heard something about the people who were visited today, but nothing about most of the others,” he told independent media outlet Sota.

In Moscow, police raided the homes of two former city legislative assembly members and a Moscow State University (MSU) professor who stood as a candidate for the Communist Party in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

Footage that emerged on messaging app Telegram showed Lobanov lying prone on the floor of his apartment with a torn t-shirt.