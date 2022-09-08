Russian Journalists Raided Over Alleged Ties to Pro-Ukraine Former Lawmaker

Several Russian journalists in at least six regions had their homes searched by police Thursday, with state media citing their alleged ties to a pro-Ukraine former lawmaker and a legion of Russian soldiers fighting alongside Kyiv’s forces.

The raids come amid Russia's sweeping crackdown on dissent and independent media since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Several journalists were reportedly raided in Moscow and the Moscow region as well as in the Oryol and Tyumen regions of western Siberia.

Police in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg raided the home of Vladislav Postnikov, editor-in-chief of the local Vecherniy Vedomosti outlet, while police in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don searched the home of journalist Bella Nasibyan.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said, citing unnamed sources, that some of the journalists are allegedly linked to the Utro Fevralya (February Morning) Telegram and YouTube channels which are owned by ex-lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, a vocal opponent of the invasion of Ukraine.