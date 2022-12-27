Probe Opened Into Death of Russian Tycoon During Indian Holiday

Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticized the war in Ukraine and his traveling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said on Tuesday.

The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found on Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.

His death came two days after another member of his party, Vladimir Bidenov, was found unconscious at the same hotel after suffering an apparent heart attack and could not be revived.

Police said they were reviewing CCTV footage, questioning hotel staff and waiting for detailed autopsy reports, but had so far not seen any signs of foul play.

"All possible angles as regards the deaths of two Russian nationals are being verified," regional police chief Rajesh Pandit told AFP.

Bidenov's heart attack had likely been caused by binge drinking and a possible drug overdose, he said.