Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Military Calls for Accordion, Balalaika Donations

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Authorities in St. Petersburg said the Russian military has opened collection points for musical instruments for Russian soldiers in Ukraine to boost morale.

“The Russian Defense Ministry has organized the collection and transfer of musical instruments to the mobilized [and] military personnel performing special tasks who have no professional musical education,” reads a message posted by one of the city’s municipal districts Friday.

Donors are asked to leave accordions, balalaikas, harmonicas and guitars at military museums across Russia’s second-largest city.

The donations aim to “support morale, unity, inspire heroic deeds and moral and psychological relief” among the Russian troops.

Musical instruments are the latest items to be crowdsourced for members of the Russian Armed Forces.

Almost immediately following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, officials have been widely reported soliciting civilian help in supplying troops with medicine, consumer devices and even tactical gear. State employees including teachers have been reportedly asked to donate parts of their salaries to the war effort.

Observers link the scale of largely grassroots donations with widespread support for the war among the Russian population despite international condemnation.

Russia’s military has routinely dismissed the frequent reports of equipment and supply shortages.

Read more about: St. Petersburg

Read more

party's over

Russian Politician Resigns Over Illegal Casino in Apartment

Police confiscated a dozen slot machines and poker and roulette tables from the apartment after breaking down the door.
open skies

European Low-Costers Will Start Flying to St. Petersburg in 2020, Ministry Says

It is part of Russia's plan to boost tourist flows to St. Petersburg and will mean more competition for Russian air carriers.
look back

Old Moscow and St. Petersburg Through an American Photographer's Lens

Colorized photos show a long-gone side of Soviet Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Homophobic attack

7 Men Attack Teenager in Russia for ‘Lesbian’ Appearance

The detained attackers reportedly admitted that they didn’t like how the girl had been holding hands with her friend.