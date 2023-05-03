Russian Cafe Bombing Suspect Apologizes, Says Still Denied Access to Lawyers

The suspect in the Russian cafe bombing that killed a prominent pro-war blogger said she did not know that she was carrying explosives and that she is being denied access to lawyers one month after her arrest on terrorism charges.

Daria Trepova, 26, was detained after a bomb planted inside a gilded bust she allegedly presented to blogger Vladlen Tatarsky exploded during an event at a St. Petersburg cafe. The blast killed Tatarsky and injured 40 others.

In her first interview since being arrested on April 3, Trepova told the independent media outlet Rotonda that she was “extremely sorry for what happened” and that she would try to organize a fundraiser for the survivors' recovery.

“I keep thinking how it happened that I didn’t notice the sword in my hands. Why I easily believed there was nothing dangerous in the parcel I was asked to pass on. The most unbearable thing is that a man was killed and dozens maimed by my hands.”