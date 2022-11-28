‘Spared the Noose’: Crowdfunding Helps Russian Anti-War Protesters Pay Fines

The 30,000 ruble ($497) fine handed to Sergei Stafeyev by a Russian court earlier this year for breaking wartime censorship laws amounted to more than his monthly pension. With little savings, the retiree from the remote Butyrka village near the Ural mountains was at a loss for how to find the money — and grew desperate when a failed appeal meant he faced possible jail time for non-payment. It was then that Stafeyev found out about ROSshtraf, a crowdfunding initiative to help those convicted in “political” cases. After he contacted them, the money he needed to pay his fine for “discrediting the Russian army” was raised in a little over an hour. “It's indescribable; I was spared the noose,” Stafeyev, 63, told The Moscow Times. “It was help for a drowning man.” ROSshtraf is one of several crowdfunding initiatives helping Russians who have been prosecuted under draconian wartime censorship laws that punish offenders with large fines and, in some cases, long prison sentences. These projects, which are often coordinated from outside Russia, use online appeals and a decentralized structure to avoid being shut down by the authorities. ROSshtraf, which is run by a small team of volunteers, uses messaging app Telegram — where they have over 4,500 followers — to run regular crowdfunding campaigns. Each post includes a moving story of the protest that resulted in the fine and provides the protester’s bank account details for direct transfers.

Riot police officers near the State Duma in Moscow. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Stafeyev was fined for staging a one-man picket after the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, where several of his cousins lived, was hit by a Russian missile barrage and he briefly lost contact with them. While ROSshtraf was set up before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was designed to help people like Stafeyev with limited financial means. “Sometimes the amounts [of fines] may not seem very large, but for… people with low incomes, any money is significant,” activist and ROSshtraf founder Fyodor Krashenninikov told Novaya Gazeta in 2019 shortly after the project was launched. Other Russian groups using crowdfunding to pay fines for protests include Nobel Prize-winning Memorial as well as rights groups RosKomSvoboda and OVD-Info. Similar to ROSshtraf, online platforms Picketman and Zaodno (“Together”) focus solely on providing financial help to prosecuted dissenters. Two men who received assistance from Zaodno — Valery Kraynukov, 35, from Moscow-annexed Crimea, and Artyom Kallas, 31, from central Russia — were shocked when they saw how much money had been crowdfunded. It was a “morale boost,” said Kraynukov, who was fined 30,000 rubles after his neighbor reported him to the authorities for anti-war social media posts and bumper stickers. “I see that nobody actually does anything for the pro-war cause, but people do do things for the victims of our state,” he told The Moscow Times. Kallas, who was given two fines totaling 60,000 rubles ($982) for putting an anti-war bumper sticker on his car, said he was impressed by Zaodno’s efficiency. “The concept and execution of this were amazing, I can't think of any other words to describe it,” he told The Moscow Times. “Such self-organization and support of one another are undoubtedly significant.”

"No War!" graffiti on the wall of a house in Moscow. Alexander Miridonov / Kommersant