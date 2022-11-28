Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Over a Third of Russians Admit Trying to Reduce Food Bill – State Poll

Moskva News Agency

Amid sharply rising prices, inflation at 12.7% and disruption to supply chains due to Western sanctions, around 35% of Russian citizens say they are trying to reduce the cost of their weekly food shop, according to a survey published on Monday.

Of those who said they were trying to save money on food, 69% also told Russia’s state-funded pollster VTsIOM that they were in a difficult financial position.

Some 32% of those who responded to the poll also admitted that they had started spending less on beauty salons and cosmetics, the survey said.

According to the national statistics agency, Rosstat, around 43.2% of Russians have an income of under 27,000 rubles ($441) per month, while roughly a quarter of the population earns less than 19,000 rubles ($309) per month.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and Western sanctions, the country’s economy has entered a recession as gross domestic output fell by 4% in the third quarter, Rosstat said in its report published earlier this month.

Despite its contracting economy, Russia's unemployment rate stood at 3.9% in September, according to Rosstat. 

AFP contributed reporting

Read more about: Economy , Finance

Read more

RECOVERY MISSION

Russia’s Central Bank Steps Up To Support Ruble

Bank starts selling foreign currency as markets reel from oil price crash.
SERIOUS TEST

Coronavirus Could Rock Russia’s ‘Stable and Isolated’ Economy

As markets tumble and a flagship business forum is canceled, experts are questioning the strength of Moscow’s finances.
KEEPING CALM

Russian Businesses Show Few Signs of Coronavirus Hit, For Now

Bellwether PMI readings show business conditions holding steady, but deterioration still likely.
FALLING SHORT

Putin’s Spending Boost Won’t Be Enough To Lift Russians Out of Poverty, Audit Chamber Warns

Russia’s plans to spend an extra $60 billion to raise living standards will fall short of the government’s ambitious poverty-reduction targets.