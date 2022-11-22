Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Calls on Turkey to Show 'Restraint' in Syria

By AFP
Omat Haj Kadour / AFP

Russia on Tuesday said it hoped Turkey would exercise "restraint" and refrain from "any excessive use of force" in Syria, where Ankara has carried out air strikes and is threatening to launch a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters.

"We hope to convince our Turkish colleagues to refrain from resorting to excessive use of force on Syrian territory" to "avoid the escalation of tensions," Alexander Lavrentyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Syria, told reporters in Astana.

Turkey on Sunday launched a series of air raids targeting bases of outlawed Kurdish militants across northern Syria and Iraq.

At least 37 people were killed in the strikes, according to a report by Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Russia has for months ... done everything possible to prevent any large-scale ground operation," Lavrentyev said in the Kazakh capital, which is hosting a tripartite meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria.

The three countries are major players in the war in Syria, which has claimed nearly half a million lives since 2011.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening to launch a new military operation in northern Syria since May.

"We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay," he said on Monday, adding that consultations were ongoing "to decide the level of force that should be used by our ground forces."

The Turkish air offensive, codenamed Operation Claw-Sword, came a week after a blast in central Istanbul killed six people and wounded 81, an attack Turkey has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK has waged a bloody insurgency in Turkey for decades and is designated a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies. But it has denied involvement in the Istanbul explosion.

Read more about: Turkey , Syria

Read more

bitter friends

Russia Raids Kill 11 Pro-Turkish Fighters in Syria – Monitor

The monitor said such Russian raids are rare in this region of Syria, which has been controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies for three years.
SYRIA TALKS

Turkey, Russia Agree Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

The agreement will also create a security corridor along the key M4 highway in northern Syria.
Syrian conflict

Turkey Considers Handing 18 Captured Syrian Troops to Russia

The troops are believed to be captured members of the Syrian government forces.
Syria talks

Russia Will Send a Further 276 Military Staff and 33 Units of Military Hardware to Syria

Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.