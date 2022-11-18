Russian Military Dismisses ‘Fake’ Soldiers’ Complaint of Chaotic Kherson Retreat

The Russian military has dismissed as “fake” a video address by mobilized soldiers who accuse commanders of endangering them during last week's chaotic retreat from southern Ukraine’s city of Kherson, state media reported Thursday.

In the video published Tuesday, the soldiers said they had suffered losses during two days of Ukrainian shelling while they were building defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

They accused their superiors of leaving them without artillery support, despite promises to do so, or communication with the command center.

“The commanders did not inform us that the opposite bank was fully occupied by enemy forces,” said one soldier, flanked by scores of balaclava-clad comrades.