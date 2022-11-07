Elite Russian Marine Unit Slams Military Leaders for ‘Baffling’ Battle Losses

An elite Russian naval infantry unit has blasted its superiors’ decision-making after suffering massive losses in what its members called a “baffling” assault on an eastern Ukrainian village, pro-war reporters said Sunday.

Russian forces launched an offensive on the Ukrainian garrison in Pavlivka southwest of Donetsk on Nov. 2 to seize control of a key supply route, the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian officials have said.

Four days later, the 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade blamed its military leaders for the loss of 300 men in a letter to the governor of their home region in the Far East.

“We were thrown into a baffling offensive,” the letter was quoted as saying by pro-war blogger Anastasia Kashevarova and the Grey Zone Telegram channel.

State media war correspondent Alexander Sladkov disclosed the existence of the letter without directly quoting it.