Russia Weighs Scrapping Its Only Aircraft Carrier After Years of Restoration Delays

Russia is considering scrapping its only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which has been undergoing repairs since 2018, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Repair and modernization efforts on the vessel have been suspended and a decision regarding the carrier’s future is expected soon, the paper reported Friday.

Representatives of the Navy High Command and the United Shipbuilding Corporation, responsible for the repairs, are currently discussing the feasibility of returning the ship to active duty, the source said.

Sergei Avakyants, a former commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet, backed discontinuing the repairs, calling it “absolutely the right move.”

“The Kuznetsov is from a different era…This is a very expensive and ineffective naval weapon. The future lies with robotic systems and unmanned aircraft,” Avakyants said.