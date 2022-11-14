Wagner Group Founder Steps Up Feud With St. Petersburg Governor

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman and founder of the notorious Wagner Group, a shadowy mercenary organization, has upped the ante in his long-running spat with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov by requesting the Russian authorities investigate the politician for high treason.

The Wagner founder has made formal requests to both the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russia’s prosecutor general to investigate Beglov, according to a statement issued by Prigozhin’s press service on Sunday. The legal basis for the request was not given.

Last month, Prigozhin’s Concord Group said he had sent requests to Russia's prosecutor general asking for an investigation into whether Beglov "had created an organized crime group … with the aim of plundering the state budget and enriching the corrupt officials in his circle."

Prigozhin has in the past accused Beglov on more than one occasion of promoting "Ukrainian nationalist" interests in Moscow's military campaign against Kyiv, prompting officials in St. Petersburg to declare in a September post on Telegram that the city administration had assisted Russian forces in Ukraine "in every possible way."