Prigozhin Supporters Call to Name St. Petersburg Street in His Honor

Supporters of the Wagner mercenary group's late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin have asked authorities in St. Petersburg to name a city street in his honor, the Ostorozhno Novosti news channel reported Monday, citing a letter addressed to the regional governor.

Prigozhin died in a plane crash in August, just months after mounting a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership that was seen as the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s two-decade rule.

In a letter addressed to St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, a group of veterans asked for one of the city's streets to be renamed in Prigozhin's honor, while also calling for the erection of a monument dedicated to him.

“Yevgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin] left an indelible mark on the country, evidenced by the high honors and awards bestowed to him in his lifetime,” read the letter, a screenshot of which was shared by Ostorozhno Novosti on the messaging app Telegram.