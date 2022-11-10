Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Mazda Pulls Out of Russia Joint Venture Over Ukraine War

By AFP
Yuri Smityuk / TASS

Japanese carmaker Mazda said Thursday it is pulling out of its joint venture in Russia because of the war in Ukraine, having ceased operations in the country earlier this year.

Mazda stopped shipping parts to Russia in March and ended operations the following month "due to the situation in Ukraine that arose in February 2022," it said in a statement.

The company said it signed an agreement last month to transfer all of its equity interest in the Russian business to its joint venture partner Sollers.

"Although the company has continued discussions with Sollers, it sees no path to restarting the business," the statement said.

Mazda is the latest Japanese company to announce its withdrawal from Russia over the invasion, after tiremaker Bridgestone said last month it was seeking a local buyer for its business there.

Toyota also announced in September its decision to end production in Russia, citing supply chain problems.

Read more about: Automobiles

Read more

'nominal value'

Ford to Exit Russia With Joint Venture Sale

U.S. automaker Ford Motor announced Wednesday it has finalized a full exit from Russia with the sale of its minority stake in a Moscow region-based joint...
latest departure

Mercedes-Benz to Sell Off Russian Assets to Local Investor

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said Wednesday, becoming...
nationalized factory

Nissan to Exit Russian Market, Sell Assets to Moscow

Japanese automaker Nissan will sell its Russian assets – including a factory in St. Petersburg – to the Russian government, the Industry and...
Sunken cost

Car Sales Sink in Sanctions-Hit Russia

Severe Western sanctions have included a ban on spare parts export to Russia.