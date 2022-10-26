Russian Universities to Introduce Mandatory Ideology Lectures

Students at Russian universities will be required to attend mandatory lectures on state ideology from next year, Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous Kremlin-linked sources.

The lecture content is to be developed under the close supervision of the Kremlin’s first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko and will aim to teach students "where Russia is headed and why," according to the publication’s sources.

"The West is rotting, it has tried repeatedly to weaken Russia, but its time has passed," Meduza quoted one of its sources as saying when asked to describe the course's core message.

"We [Russians] have a great future, a rich history and culture. We must take advantage of this moment of crisis and get everything from it," the source added.