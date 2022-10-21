Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Defense Minister, U.S. Counterpart Discuss Ukraine in Rare Phone Call

Updated:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Grigory Sysoyev / POOL / TASS

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone to U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin about topics including the war in Ukraine, Moscow’s Defense Ministry said on its official Telegram channel Friday.

“Current international security matters were discussed, including the situation in Ukraine,” the ministry said, without providing further details.

The phone call marks the first confirmed contact between the two top defense officials since May and the second since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A spokesman for the Pentagon said Austin urged Shoigu to keep "lines of communication" open on the war in Ukraine.

"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine," Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement following their phone call.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to new lows since the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has accused the U.S. of seeking to prolong the conflict by providing financial and military aid to pro-Western Ukraine.

Ahead of a G20 summit hosted by Indonesia in November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he saw "no need" for an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, Biden said he had "no intention" of meeting with Putin but did not rule out potential talks.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

dwindling support

European Military Aid Commitments to Ukraine ‘Dry Up’ After 5 Months of War – Research

The decline “does not bode well for Ukraine’s plans for a counteroffensive,” the head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said.
rush of applications

Russians Scramble for Visas as EU Mulls Travel Restrictions

"What if the borders are closed and my mother will not be able to visit me?” said one Russian citizen living in Europe.
black smoke

Russia Says Blasts at Military Site in Crimea 'Sabotage'

The explosion comes a week after a series of similar blasts at an airbase in the peninsula annexed from Ukraine.
playing down fears

Russia Says No ‘Military Need’ to Use Nuclear Arms in Ukraine

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu slammed speculation that Russia could use nuclear or chemical weapons to compensate for slow progress in Ukraine.