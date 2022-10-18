Russia Makes Latest Arrest for ‘Cooperating With Foreign State’

​​Russia has handed down one of its first criminal cases on secretly working with a foreign government to undermine national security to a Moscow resident, Interfax reported Tuesday.

Lawmakers criminalized "confidential" cooperation with foreign individuals, states or organizations in June, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plunged the country into isolation and catalyzed a historic crackdown on dissent.

The article in Russia's Criminal Code does not specify which actions qualify as illegal cooperation with foreigners.