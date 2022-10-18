50 Meters of Nord Stream Pipe Destroyed –Video

At least 50 meters of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been destroyed or buried under the seafloor, following an explosion assumed to be from sabotage, underwater images published Tuesday showed.

Danish police meanwhile said their inspections of the pipelines 1 and 2 in the Danish economic zone of the Baltic Sea confirmed the damage was "caused by powerful explosions."

In videos published by Swedish newspaper Expressen, a massive tear and twisted metal can be seen on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline 80 meters down in the Baltic Sea.

Expressen said the videos, filmed on Monday, show how over 50 meters (165 feet) of the pipeline is either missing or buried under the seabed, and long tears can be observed on the seabed leading up to the burst pipe.

"It is only an extreme force that can bend metal that thick in the way we are seeing," Trond Larsen, drone operator with the Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, told Expressen.

Larsen, who piloted the submersible drone which captured the video, also said you could also see "a very large impact on the seabed around the pipe."

The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing four leaks.