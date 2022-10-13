Russia Denounces Exclusion From Nord Stream Leaks Probe

Russia's foreign ministry said Thursday it had summoned envoys of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express "bewilderment" over Moscow's exclusion from an investigation into leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines.

Multiple leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, further raising political tensions already sky-high since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the leaks were an act of "international terrorism" that would benefit the United States, Poland and Ukraine.

"The heads of the diplomatic missions of Germany, Denmark and Sweden in Moscow have been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in recent days," the ministry said in a statement.