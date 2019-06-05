Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Proposes Slovakia Join Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream

By Reuters


Russia and Slovakia are in talks about Bratislava joining the Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream gas pipeline projects, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Wednesday.

"We need to find common points and mutually beneficial cooperation areas concerning connecting Slovakia to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as well as to Turkish Stream," the state-run TASS news agency quoted Medvedev as saying after talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Moscow.

Nord Stream 2, an 11 billion euro ($12.4 billion) project to build a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, has come under fire from the United States and several eastern European and Nordic countries, which fear it will undermine Ukraine's gas transit revenues and increase the EU's reliance on Russian gas.

Slovakia is ready to provide its storages for gas that will be delivered via the pipeline, Interfax and TASS cited Pellegrini as saying.

