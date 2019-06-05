Russia Proposes Slovakia Join Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream

Russia and Slovakia are in talks about Bratislava joining the Nord Stream 2 and Turkstream gas pipeline projects, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Wednesday.

"We need to find common points and mutually beneficial cooperation areas concerning connecting Slovakia to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as well as to Turkish Stream," the state-run TASS news agency quoted Medvedev as saying after talks with Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Moscow.