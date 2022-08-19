Support The Moscow Times!
'Maintenance' to Halt Nord Stream Gas for 3 Days – Gazprom

By AFP
Nord Stream

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline will cease from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for "maintenance," Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday, raising the prospect of energy shortages in Europe.

"It is necessary to carry out maintenance every 1,000 hours" of operation, Gazprom said in a statement.

"On Aug. 31, 2022, the only Trent 60 gas compression unit will be stopped for three days for maintenance" involving technicians from Germany's Siemens, Gazprom said. 

As a result, "gas transportation through the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended for three days."

At the end of this period, deliveries will be restored to a flow of 33 million cubic meters of gas per day, Gazprom said. 

News of the decision risks reviving fears of shortages in Europe, which has already accused Moscow of energy blackmail. 

Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow after it launched its offensive against Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly cut gas deliveries to Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies.

