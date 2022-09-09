Russia Reinforces Kharkiv in Bid to Counter Ukraine Push

Russia said on Friday it was dispatching reinforcements to the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's forces have announced robust gains as part of a broader counteroffensive. State media broadcast footage of columns of Russian tanks, support vehicles and artillery travelling along paved roads and dirt tracks, emblazoned with the letter "Z," the symbol of Moscow's invasion. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia's push to send reinforcements showed Moscow was paying "huge costs" in its bid to capture and hold Ukrainian territory. A Moscow-installed official in the region, Vitaliy Ganchev, said in televised remarks that "fierce battles" were under way near Balakliya, a town in the Kharkiv region that Ukraine said it had recaptured on Thursday. "We do not control Balakliya. Attempts are being made to dislodge the Ukrainian forces, but there are fierce battles and our troops are being held back on the approaches," Ganchev said.

Минобороны РФ показало кадры переброски войск на харьковское направление. В опубликованном ролике видно передвижение военной колонны с БТР-82А и буксируемыми гаубицами Д-20:https://t.co/Piwb00E3CL



Видео: Минобороны России pic.twitter.com/fjnvYRUKHI — ТАСС (@tass_agency) September 9, 2022

"Now Russian reserves have been brought there, our troops are fighting back," he added. His comments come after President Volodymyr Zelensky shared footage late on Thursday showing camouflage-clad Ukrainian soldiers holding his country's blue-and-yellow flag in Balakliya. The town, which had been under Russian control for around six months and had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people, fell easily and early on to Russian forces who invaded in February. Donetsk shelling The road from Kharkiv — Ukraine's second-largest city — heading southeast towards recaptured Balakliya was open Friday, AFP journalists said, with queues at several checkpoints and civilian and military vehicles dotting the road. Zelensky said Thursday that in total Ukrainian forces had clawed back from Russian forces some 1,000 square kilometers (nearly 400 square miles) since the beginning of the month. In the area around Kharkiv city, Ukrainian forces penetrated 50 kilometers (30 miles) beyond Russian lines and took back more than 20 towns and villages, military officials said earlier. The counteroffensive has showed progress in the south of the country too, particularly in the Kherson region, as well as in Kharkiv and in the industrial Donbas province in the east. There, a regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that Russian attacks on the frontline city of Bakhmut killed eight people and wounded 17 others.