Risk of Radioactive Leak at Ukraine Nuclear Plant - Operator

There is a risk of a radioactive leak at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe's largest — which is occupied by Russian troops, the state energy operator said Saturday.

Energoatom said Moscow's troops had "repeatedly shelled" the site of the plant in southern Ukraine over the past day, whilst Russia's defense ministry claimed Kyiv's troops were responsible.

"As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high," Energoatom said on Telegram.

The agency said that as of midday Saturday the plant "operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards."

Russia's defense ministry said Ukrainian forces "shelled the territory of the station three times" in the past day.

"A total of 17 shells were fired," the ministry said in a communique.