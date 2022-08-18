Russian Exports to EU Up Amid Higher Oil Prices

The European Union’s imports of Russian goods have grown in monetary terms despite declining in volume this year due to higher prices for commodities including oil.

Critics have decried continued EU imports of Russian fossil fuels since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, accusing the bloc of funding the Kremlin's offensive.

EU imports from Russia rose by 78.9% in January-June 2022 over the same period last year, according to the bloc’s Eurostat agency. Russia was the bloc’s third-largest supplier after China and the United States, with sales of 120.4 billion euros ($122 billion) worth of goods in the first half of 2022.

Oil imports rose by 70% to 52 billion euros ($52.8 billion) during that period, according to Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance trade group.

Oil prices averaged more than $100 per barrel in January-June 2022.

Natural gas imports rose by 240% to 24 billion euros ($24.3 billion) and coal by 170% to 4.9 billion euros ($4.97 billion) over the same period, Brooks added.