Russian Tycoon Deripaska Sues Ex-Banker Tinkov for Defamation

Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska has sued bank founder Oleg Tinkov, seeking 2 billion rubles in damages ($32.5 million) for alleged defamation, media reported Monday.

Both Deripaska and Tinkov are among the few influential Russian business owners to have spoken candidly about the negative impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Deripaska filed civil lawsuits against Tinkov — who is battling leukemia and lives outside Russia — and Instagram’s parent company Meta over the ex-banker’s characterization of Deripaska as a “thief,” according to the RBC news website.

“We demand that Oleg Yuryevich Tinkov remove the post, as well as pay compensation for moral and reputational damage in the amount of 2 billion rubles,” Deripaska's lawyer Alexei Melnikov told RBC.

In April, Tinkov dismissed Deripaska as “an oligarch and a thief” in the comments below his own anti-war post on Instagram, which Russian authorities banned as “extremist” after launching the Ukraine invasion. Tinkov repeated that sentiment in a May interview with the popular YouTuber Yury Dud.