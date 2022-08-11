Russia, Ukraine Trade Blame in Fresh Strike on Nuclear Plant

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-controlled southern Ukraine ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address global concerns over the facility.

Ukrainian forces "once again struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He alleged that Ukraine was trying to strike at concrete storage facilities at the nuclear power plant, where thousands of tons of radioactive waste are stored.

Rogov also posted a video of the alleged strikes and said radiation levels around the nuclear plant were “normal.”

Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement that "the Russians shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again."

Neither side reported casualties.

The latest reported strike comes a day after Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 14 civilians in areas near the nuclear power plant.

Most of the casualties were in the town of Marganets, just across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest.