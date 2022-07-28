Support The Moscow Times!
Estonia Blocks Russian Student Visas

By AFP
Tallin, Estonia. Mstyslav Chernov (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Estonia said Thursday it would block Russian nationals from obtaining temporary residence permits or visas to study in Estonia.

"The continuation of sanctions against Russia is essential to ensuring relentless pressure on the country," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement.

"If the sanctions help in stopping Russian aggression, a positive effect on our own security will ensue," he said.

Estonia also said short-term employment of Russian and Belarusian citizens with a legal residence permit issued by another EU member state would no longer be allowed.

Reinsalu said this additional measure was aimed at ensuring that Russian and Belarusian citizens cannot bypass sanctions by obtaining a short-term visa for another country.

Kremlin ally Belarus has facilitated Russia's invasion of Ukraine by allowing Russian troops to attack from its territory.

