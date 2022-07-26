Kyiv Says Russian Strikes Pummel Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russian forces had launched multiple missile strikes at targets on the Black Sea coast near the southern port city of Odesa and in Mykolaiv.

The attacks come days after Russian strikes hit the port of Odesa, calling into question a breakthrough deal to resume exports of grain from Ukraine, that have been disrupted by Moscow's invasion.

"A massive missile attack, with the use of aircraft, was launched from the Black Sea on the south of Ukraine," the country's southern military command said on Facebook.

Rescuers were working on the ground near Odesa where "residential buildings" near the coast were hit in the strikes, the military said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video showing debris scattered around heavily damaged houses in Zatoka, a popular resort village to the west of Odesa.

"No military bases, no troops. Russian terrorists just wanted to shoot. They will be held accountable for all this," Zelensky said in an Instagram post.