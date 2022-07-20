Wagner Recruiting Kyrgyz, Uzbek Citizens to Fight in Ukraine – Reports

Shadowy Russian private military company Wagner has started recruiting citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to fight in Ukraine, Kyrgyz media reported Wednesday.

Russia has faced heavy military casualties in its five-month invasion of Ukraine, pushing Moscow to search for ways to shore up its manpower without declaring a full mobilization.

Kyrgyzstan’s MediaHub investigative outlet said it found a misleading advertising campaign for private security guards on several Kyrgyz and Uzbek news channels and a job-seeking Instagram account.

When contacted, the recruiter said it was no longer seeking security guards “due to a change in priorities” and instead offered the caller a job “performing tasks in the special operation zone in Ukraine” for 240,000 rubles ($4,383) per month.

“For service longer than six months, they provide a simplified form of obtaining Russian citizenship. But most importantly, they write that the recruit will perform tasks in the zone of special operations in Ukraine and that the organization works in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry. No compensation is provided in the event of injury," MediaHub said.