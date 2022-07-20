Russia’s Goals in Ukraine No Longer Solely Focused on the East – Lavrov

Russia’s “geographical goals” in Ukraine have changed to include not only the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics of eastern Ukraine, but a number of other regions as well, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media Wednesday.

“Now, [our] geography is different. It is not only the DNR and LNR, it is also the Kherson region, the Zaporizhzhia region and a number of other territories,” he said in an interview with the state-run RIA Novosti news agency and Kremlin-backed RT network.

Lavrov linked the change in objectives to the West’s supply of weapons to Kyiv.

He said Russia cannot accept that “in the parts of Ukraine that [President Volodomyr] Zelensky or the one who will replace him will control, there are weapons that will pose a direct threat to our territory and the territory of those [eastern Ukrainian] republics that have announced their independence.”

“If Western countries supply long-range weapons to Ukraine, [these goals] will move even further,” Lavrov said.