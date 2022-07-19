Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Places Ukrainian Journalist Gordon on Wanted List

Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. Dmitry Gordon / facebook

Russia’s police force has added Dmitry Gordon, a prominent Ukrainian journalist, to its wanted list months after he became one of the first non-Russians to be charged under new laws cracking down on information about the war in Ukraine. 

Gordon appeared in the Russian Interior Ministry's database of wanted persons on Tuesday.

But the specific criminal charges tied to his wanted list placement have not yet been made public four months after authorities first opened cases against him, according to Interfax.

Russia’s top investigative authority in March opened criminal cases against Gordon for “fake news” about the Russian military, public calls for war against Russia and ethnic hatred.

“Gordon called for an armed attack on Russia and an aggressive war using nuclear weapons,” Russia’s Investigative Committee wrote in a March 21 statement.

Gordon hosts interviews with public figures on two YouTube channels from his home in Kyiv with a combined number of more than 5 million subscribers.

Russian financial authorities blacklisted Gordon as a designated “terrorist and extremist” in April, freezing his assets held in Russia.

At least 200 people, including foreign citizens, are facing criminal prosecution in Russia for statements denouncing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to human rights lawyers. 

Read more about: Journalists

Read more

Press Detentions

Russian Journalists Detained After Covering Pro-Navalny Rallies

The journalists from two leading independent news outlets had press accreditation and were wearing the required yellow press jackets.
info crackdown

Russia Orders Closure of Independent News Site’s Twitter Account

MBKh Media's editor-in-chief said the request marks “a new tactic” by the authorities to put pressure on social platforms.
dead air

Russian Journalists Air 'Silent Broadcasts' to Dodge Prosecution

The live-streams of protests without commentary follow the detentions of several journalists for “participation in unsanctioned rallies."
threatened press

Russian Investigative Paper Novaya Gazeta Says Targeted in 'Chemical Attack'

The independent publication has suffered numerous attacks on its offices and journalists over the years. 

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.