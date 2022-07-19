Russia Places Ukrainian Journalist Gordon on Wanted List

Russia’s police force has added Dmitry Gordon, a prominent Ukrainian journalist, to its wanted list months after he became one of the first non-Russians to be charged under new laws cracking down on information about the war in Ukraine.
Gordon appeared in the Russian Interior Ministry's database of wanted persons on Tuesday.
But the specific criminal charges tied to his wanted list placement have not yet been made public four months after authorities first opened cases against him, according to Interfax.
Russia’s top investigative authority in March opened criminal cases against Gordon for “fake news” about the Russian military, public calls for war against Russia and ethnic hatred.
“Gordon called for an armed attack on Russia and an aggressive war using nuclear weapons,” Russia’s Investigative Committee wrote in a March 21 statement.
Gordon hosts interviews with public figures on two YouTube channels from his home in Kyiv with a combined number of more than 5 million subscribers.
Russian financial authorities blacklisted Gordon as a designated “terrorist and extremist” in April, freezing his assets held in Russia.
At least 200 people, including foreign citizens, are facing criminal prosecution in Russia for statements denouncing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to human rights lawyers.