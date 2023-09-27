Pro-War Russian Journalists Sent Severed Pig’s Heads – Reports

At least three pro-war Russian journalists have received severed pig’s heads from unknown senders over the past week, according to media reports.

The journalists — including state media columnist Timofey Sergeitsev, military expert Konstantin Sivkov and TASS news agency photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko — reported having previously received death threats.

Sergeitsev, who last year authored a controversial article calling for the murder of Ukrainian civilians, was the latest recipient of a severed pig's head.

The Telegram news channel Baza, which is purported to have links to Russian law enforcement, said Sergeitsev found the pig’s head inside a black bag at his doorstep on Tuesday evening.