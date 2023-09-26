Jailed Reporter Safronov Moved to Siberian Hospital

Jailed Russian journalist Ivan Safronov has turned up in a Siberian hospital as he awaits transfer to a prison colony, his supporters said Tuesday.

The “FreeSafronov!” group said it had been unable to find out Safronov's location since Sept. 13, when he was removed from a prison in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk “to another facility.”

On Tuesday, the group said it received a letter from Safronov, who told supporters that he was taken to a tuberculosis sanatorium elsewhere in the Krasnoyarsk region after spending three days at an unknown transit point.

“I’m waiting for placement in a new prison colony for some unclear reason,” Safronov said in the letter dated Sept. 22.