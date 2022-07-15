Russian Strikes Kill 23 as Zelensky Accuses Moscow of Terrorism

Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 23 people including three children, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called "an open act of terrorism."

The midday attack on the city hundreds of kilometers from the frontlines and invading Russian troops came as EU officials convened in The Hague to discuss war crimes in Ukraine.

The charred remains of upturned cars surrounded by burnt debris were seen in images distributed by officials next to a business gutted by a fire with brown smoke billowing nearby.

In his daily address to the nation late Thursday Zelensky confirmed the toll and said it was likely to rise, with dozens still missing and many hospitalized in critical condition.

"No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia," a somber Zelensky said. "No other state in the world allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery on a daily basis."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled" by the attack, while the EU slammed it as an "atrocity." Both called for accountability.

And Zelensky led a moment of silence before urging European and International Criminal Court officials to open a "special tribunal" into Russia's invasion.

"I believe it is inevitable that International Criminal Court will bring accountability to those guilty of crimes under its jurisdiction: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide."

War crimes tribunal

The ICC in The Hague opened an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine just days after Moscow's forces invaded and it dispatched dozens of investigators to the country to gather evidence.

Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and the conflict has seen thousands of people killed, destroyed cities and forced millions to flee their homes.