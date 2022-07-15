Rescuers Search for Missing After Russian Missiles Devastate Vinnytsia

Rescue workers were digging through debris Friday, a day after Russian missiles tore through Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, killing nearly two dozen people, including children, in an attack President Volodymyr Zelensky said was an act of terrorism.

Russia claimed Friday the strikes — hundreds of the kilometres from the front lines — had targeted a meeting of Ukrainian military officials and foreign arms suppliers, without providing supporting evidence.

But among those confirmed killed was four-year-old Liza Dmitrieva, who had Down's Syndrome and whose death spurred an outpouring — including from Ukraine's first lady — after footage on social media of her final moment alive went viral.

The midday blast left smoke billowing from burnt-out shops and the charred remains of cars. On Friday hundreds of rescue workers were clearing debris from gutted buildings and searching for those still missing.

"No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia," a somber Zelensky said late Thursday, warning the death toll was likely to rise.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled" by the attack, while the European Union condemned it as an "atrocity." Both called for accountability.

The Ukrainian presidency said 18 people were missing and 73 had been hospitalised. More than 400 people were involved in clean up operations, the emergency services announced.

Outpouring for slain toddler

The missile strikes on Vinnytsia are the latest Russian attacks with a high civilian toll and come less than a week after strikes on Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region left nearly 50 dead.

Officials identified four-year-old Liza as among the victims and initially believed her mother had been killed too, but announced Friday she was alive in a "critical" condition after surgery.

First Lady Olena Zelenska said in early Friday she was "horrified" by Liza's death and images of her overturned pushchair released by local authorities.

"I will not write all the words I want to, to those who killed her," she wrote on Twitter.