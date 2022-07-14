Kazakhstan Seeks to Attract Foreign Brands Exiting Russia

Kazakhstan must work to accommodate the hundreds of international businesses that have left Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the ex-Soviet republic’s president said Thursday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the start of the war in February, maintaining close ties with Moscow while refusing to recognize the independence of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In what Moscow could interpret as an unfriendly move, Tokayev proposed creating “favorable conditions” for the nearly 1,000 foreign companies that have suspended operations in Russia.

“We’re witnessing a global struggle for investment capital. One out of two of the nearly 1,400 major foreign companies has suspended operations or left the Russian market entirely,” he said at a government session.

“The government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan. This will give us a good opportunity to increase production,” Tokayev said.