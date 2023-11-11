Moscow Denies It Stole Carlsberg’s Subsidiary in Russia

Russia on Saturday denied stealing Carlsberg's business, saying its seizure was legal, in reaction to remarks made almost two weeks ago by the head of the Danish brewery company.

Carlsberg had announced in June that a buyer had been found for Baltika, which it has owned since 2000, and its 8,400 employees.

But a decree the following month signed by President Vladimir Putin said the state was taking over the business.

Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen later said Russia had "stolen our business" and explained his company would not enter a deal with the Kremlin to avoid helping them "make that look legitimate," according to media reports.