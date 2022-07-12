Lush Cosmetics Forced Out of Russia by Supply Crunch – Kommersant

The Russian owner of British ethical cosmetics retailer Lush is being forced to close its stores in the country due to supply chain disruptions stemming from wartime sanctions, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday.

Lush was among the hundreds of international brands that suspended operations in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Lush Russia is now in the process of liquidation and plans to sell off its remaining stock through its online store, Kommersant cited one of three commercial real estate consultants as saying.

The maker of popular natural bath bombs, face masks and shower gels has had its last shipment to Russia stuck in Latvia since March, the source said.