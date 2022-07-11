Russia Halts Nord Stream Gas Supplies to Europe

Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipeline suspended deliveries to Germany for maintenance Monday amid European worries of an extended shutdown over its response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“From 11 July to 21 July 2022, Nord Stream AG will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for annual routine maintenance works,” a notice on the pipeline operator’s website said.

The closure leaves one Russian gas supply route to Europe via Ukraine, carrying about 40 million cubic meters a day through western Russia’s Sudzha metering station. Kyiv in May halted another transit route, citing interference by occupying Russian forces.

German officials and analysts have said they do not rule out the possibility that Nord Stream could suspend gas flows beyond the scheduled maintenance period.

Last year’s repairs saw gas supplies via Nord Stream halted between July 13 and July 23, 2021.