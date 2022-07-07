Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Lawmakers Move to Classify Real Estate Ownership Data

Russian State Duma duma.gov.ru

Russian lawmakers have advanced new legislation to block the public from accessing information from the country’s state real estate register, a move that could hinder independent journalists from investigating the hidden wealth of the country’s elite.

The bill, which passed its third and final reading in the lower-house State Duma on Thursday, restricts third parties from accessing information about others on the real estate register without the property owner’s consent.

The legislation must clear a vote in the upper-house Federation Council and be signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) proposed classifying data from the state real estate register, officially known as Rosreestr, in 2015. Two years later, the country’s Supreme Court ruled that the registry ​​had the right to classify data about real estate owners.

Russian journalists have often used data from Rosreestr to track down officials’ luxury properties.

An investigation into President Vladimir Putin’s alleged Black Sea palace by a team led by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny helped fuel nationwide protests in early 2021.

Navalny’s team said it used data from Rosreestr in its investigation, which has racked up over 124 million views on YouTube since its release.



Read more about: Journalism , Corruption

Read more

Corruption

Confiscated Dirty Money to Be Added to Russia's Pension Fund

Assets seized in corruption cases will be diverted into Russia’s pension fund as retirement ages are set to go up.
Father Felon

Russian Watchdog Cautions NYE Parties Against Hiring ‘Bad Santas’

“Using people’s gullibility and lack of vigilance, rogue entertainers can commit theft during festivities,” Rospotrebnadzor writes.
Corruption

Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors

Russia sees the Vostochny Cosmodrome project as vital to secure the country's independent access to space.
Corruption

Who Killed Sheremet? Ukraine's Security Services Announce Theories on Murder

Pavel Sheremet, a renowned investigative journalist, was killed by a car bomb while he was driving to work at Radio Vesti on Wednesday morning in central...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.