Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Prosecutor General Chaika to Leave Post

Yury Chaika Kremlin.ru

Russia's prosecutor general Yury Chaika is leaving his post, Interfax news agency reported Monday, citing the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Federation Council appoint Igor Krasnov, deputy head of the Investigative Committee (SK), as the new prosecutor general, Vedomosti reported

According to officials, Chaika, 68, will leave the post he has occupied since 2006 for another unnamed job.

The reshuffle takes place days after lawmakers in the State Duma approved little-known tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister of Russia.

Krasnov, 44, was previously head of the investigation team that investigated the 2015 murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

Read more about: Corruption

Read more

Corruption

Putin Signs Anti-Corruption Plan, With Loopholes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a two-year plan to combat corruption, but included in the bill is a loophole exempting some corrupt officials...
Corruption

Russian Lawmaker Alleges Conspiracy in Sexual Harassment Claims

The Russian lawmaker at the center of the country’s biggest sexual harassment scandal said there is an ongoing conspiracy against him.
Corruption

Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested

A regional official in Moscow who alleged death threats over a dispute against a toxic landfill in his district has reportedly been arrested.
Corruption

Russian Prosecutor Demands U.K. Return $8.4 Billion 'Looted' by Russian Criminals

“Keep the criminals but give us back the money. This is our money,” Chaika said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.