Russian Prosecutor General Chaika to Leave Post

Russia's prosecutor general Yury Chaika is leaving his post, Interfax news agency reported Monday, citing the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Federation Council appoint Igor Krasnov, deputy head of the Investigative Committee (SK), as the new prosecutor general, Vedomosti reported.

According to officials, Chaika, 68, will leave the post he has occupied since 2006 for another unnamed job.

The reshuffle takes place days after lawmakers in the State Duma approved little-known tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister of Russia.

Krasnov, 44, was previously head of the investigation team that investigated the 2015 murder of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.