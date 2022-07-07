Russia Hands Heavy Sentences to North Korean Fishermen

A court in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok sentenced a dozen North Korean fishermen to long sentences for attacking Russian coast guards in a clash in the Sea of Japan in 2019.

Twelve fishermen from the closed state were handed sentences from four to 13 years in prison.

The court found them guilty of attacking border guards who tried to detain them for fishing squid illegally in Sept. 2019, Russian media reported.

According to the court, the fishermen used sticks, metal rods, pipes and a knife in a clash with coastguards.

Russia said at the time that several of its coastguards were injured, with the FSB security services detaining dozens of the North Koreans.

Disputes over fishing rights in the area bordered by Japan, Russia and North and South Korea are frequent.