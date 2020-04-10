Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Jail on Coronavirus Lockdown After Inspector’s Death – Reports

More than half a million people are held in Russia's notoriously crowded prisons in what is the European continent's largest prison population. Federal Penitentiary Service / TASS

A detention center east of Moscow has been placed under lockdown after the alleged death of one of its inspectors, the Mash Telegram channel reported Friday.

The republic of Marii-El, some 700 kilometers east of Moscow, is Russia’s 12th most-affected region with 63 confirmed coronavirus cases. Authorities reported Marii-El’s first death Thursday, identifying the patient as a 37-year-old woman.

Marii-El’s first coronavirus victim was an employee at a detention center, the Lenta.ru news portal cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying.

Mash reported that the woman, who it identified as Natalya Gayduk, had contracted the virus from colleagues in Moscow. The outlet said that Gayduk had had contact with 27 people before succumbing to the disease. 

Around 127 out of more than 1,600 employees have now been quarantined inside the detention center, Mash said without citing sources.

“They can’t go home and are spending the nights at work,” the outlet said.

Regional officials have not yet confirmed or denied the report.

Russia's Federal Prison Service has confirmed at least one coronavirus case in a Ryazan region jail south of Moscow this week.

The service said its 49 labs had carried out more than 1,400 coronavirus tests as of Thursday.

Rights campaigners have called on the government to consider releasing some pre-trial detainees and prisoners held in the country's packed jails, warning of the "devastating consequences" of the coronavirus.

Russia has reported 11,917 coronavirus cases so far after seeing its largest one-day surge in infections Friday.

Marii-El, like many Russian regions, is under strict lockdown measures until the end of April to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On Friday, regional authorities limited alcohol sales to four hours a day.

Read more about: Prison , Coronavirus

Read more

vulnerable population

Campaigners Urge Russia to Release Prisoners as Coronavirus Spreads

More than half a million people are held in Russia's notoriously crowded prisons.
big penalties

Russians Face up to 5 Years in Jail for Spreading False Coronavirus News

The new law also foresees punishment for harming a person's health through spreading false information.
FRONTLINE FIGURE

Dour Moscow Mayor Comes to Fore as 'PM for Coronavirus'

A reality check from Sergei Sobyanin prompted President Vladimir Putin to address the nation.
EMERGENCY MEASURES

Russian Prisoners, Students and Military Will Be Commandeered to Produce Masks

The order from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.